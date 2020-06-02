LSUA's Kelsey Thaxton talks about why she became a General

LSUA junior guard Kelsey Thaxton has had an impressive resume thus far in her young promising career.

Source: KALB

She's the all-time scoring leader with 1,040 points. She holds the single game scoring record with 42 points, and a list of other accomplishments.

Most recently she became a NAIA All-American. In an Instagram Live interview, Thaxton talked about why she became a General.

“It's a small school, and it was just about knowing everybody,” Thaxton said. “I grew up my whole life in a small school, but it really wasn't that big of a change for me because I talk to anybody and make friends easily.”

Thaxton graduated from Negreet High School in 2018 where she was a McDonald's High School All-American nominee. According to Thaxton, she graduated with a class of 38, which means being in a small environment is something that she’s use to.

“Being at Negreet, where it's small, is something that I looked at,” Thaxton said. “They're (LSUA) more based off of community and more family like, and I felt like that was just home to me.”

Copyright KALB. All rights reserved.

