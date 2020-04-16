LSU's Chris Curry is preparing like a starter

LSU running back Chris Curry had his shining moment in the College Football Playoff Semifinal game against Oklahoma because he had been preparing for the moment.

LSU running back Chris Curry (24) runs against Oklahoma during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA semifinal college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The Florida native carried the ball 16 times while rushing for 89 yards in a 63-28 victory.

“Coach O (Ed Orgeron) has the motto to prepare like you’re the starter,” Curry said. “I’ve been doing this since my first day on campus.”

The redshirt sophomore had only carried the ball 30 times before the game against the Sooners.

With that season now gone and Clyde Edwards-Helaire entering the draft, Curry is projected to be the starter and is taking on the responsibility head-first.

“I have to know my playbook and learning defenses,” Curry said. “I think that’s very important as a running back. I’m going to be just speaking up in practice and making sure that everybody is on the same page.”

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

