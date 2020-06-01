LSU’s Jacobian Guillory heads to Baton Rouge for summer workouts

We've heard about LSU defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory over the summer. Monday morning, his journey as a Tiger continued as he headed to Baton Rouge.

“It’s been long awaited,” Guillory said. “I’ve always been excited to move onto LSU’s campus, and they actually moved things up a couple of days early so I’m really excited for this opportunity.”

This move comes after the SEC said that players could return to campus on June 1st. The team’s summer workouts begin June 8th.

Guillory says the team will be tested for COVID-19 every day for a week, and he's even more excited to meet his new teammates.

“The freshmen and I have been talking since December,” Guillory said. “We’re just all excited to get down there and meet each other.”

The incoming freshman says that he’s had the chance to connect with Tiger upperclassmen defensive line players like Tyler Shelvin and Glen Logan.

“We’re on zoom everyday so we get to talk,” Guillory said. “We’ve built a good relationship over the past couple weeks.”

