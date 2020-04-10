Leaving a Mark

Time is up for senior JR Adams as an LSUA General. However, he still hopes he left a mark in their basketball program!

What went through your head when you guys found out you couldn’t play in the tournament?

JR ADAMS: As a team, we were all upset because we started clicking a bit towards the end of the season and winning some games. We had a tough loss at the end, but I feel we were going into the tournament with some real confidence. For me, individually, it broke my heart because it was going to be my first and only time playing in a national tournament.

Would you stay at LSUA if you had an extra year of eligibility?

JR ADAMS: Maybe. I probably wouldn’t stay at LSUA just to be honest. It’s hard to explain but I’d probably try to transfer.

What’s next for JR Adams?

JR ADAMS: Currently, I’m trying to get a student assistant coaching job at Huston Tillotson in Austin. Of course, I want to go pro like every basketball player does, but if that doesn’t work out then I’ll be a student assistant at Huston Tillotson.

With all that being said, what mark do you hope you left at LSUA?

JR ADAMS: I hope a good mark. Obviously just one where my teammates will have a leader. There are big shoes to fill and I hope they looked at me like a leader and stuff like that.

What would you tell incoming freshman heading into LSUA’s program about being a part of it?

JR ADAMS: I would just tell them to stay in the gym, workout with the trainers and just stay in the gym with Jordan and Brandon. Those guys work extremely hard.

