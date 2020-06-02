Leesville's Joseph Auzenne Picks Up his Second Offer

Finishing with 28 total tackles, and a game high of six against Peabody, Leesville defensive tackle Joseph Auzenne lands an offer from Johnson C. Smith.

KALB Sports

"I've been reaching out to coaches to see which are most interested in me," junior defensive tackle Joseph Auzenne said. "I just want to rack up on more offers, so I can find that one offer to go ahead and call home that would be a good university to commit to," he added.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.