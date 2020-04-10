Lending a Hand to the 318

In this time of need, the City of Alexandria needs all the positive they can get. Jamar Washington just made that a bit easier.

Source: KALB Sports

A social media chat between his friends and him became reality. Southern wide receiver, Jamar Washington, and his friends, Daniel Coute, Keldrick Daniels and Kentravius Coleman, spent the day feeding the homeless boxes of pizzas and water during this time of need.

"They were really excited about us being there," the junior wide receiver said. "Us doing that just shows that people still care about them out here. With everything going on we, are just trying to stay positive and keep everyone happy."

