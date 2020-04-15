Leonard Fournette giving back to New Orleans amid Coronavirus

It’s been seven years since Leonard Fournette played football in New Orleans but he still considers the Crescent City home and now he is stepping up to help the city during it’s ongoing struggle with Coronavirus.

The Jacksonville running back is teaming up with Second Harvest Food Bank to donate 7,000 meals per week for the next eight weeks, according to the Jaguars official Twitter account. That amounts to 56,000 meals from the St. Augustine High alumnus.

For the next eight weeks, @_fournette is donating 7,000 meals per week that will be distributed by @2ndHarvestGNOA in his hometown of New Orleans. — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) April 14, 2020

Fournette is coming off his best season as a pro, totaling 1,674 yards from scrimmage.

