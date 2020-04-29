Living Up to My Wildest Dreams

With LSU tying the record with the most players selected in an NFL Draft with 14, it has incoming freshman, Jacobian Guillory, excited to be a Tiger!

KALB Sports

"I never would've thought my wildest dreams would be me being able to go to LSU," Alexandria Senior High Jacobian Guillory said. "My dream is to go to the NFL, so watching 14 guys get picked up has me hyped to go out there and show out. They really set the standard high," he added.

