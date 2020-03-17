Local trainer encourages athletes to work through adversity

With many student-athletes having their seasons ended, it may be hard for them to stay motivated. One local trainer is helping to keep them inspired.

Source: KALB

LeVance Williams is a trainer at Peak Performance in Pineville and is a former two-time All-American from his time at Abilene Christian University.

Williams created a group message with local athletes and encouraged them to continue to work out in hopes that they will still be able to finish their season.

“Hard work or working hard is your choice,” Williams said. “A majority of these kids have put that mindset into their heart.”

They’ve been meeting at Pineville High School at 11 a.m. for the past two days. Williams says it’s a testament to hard work.

“Whether it’s through a workout, recovery set, or working out with me at Peak, they understand that it’s hard work and dedication.”

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

