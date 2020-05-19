Louisiana sports betting bill near final legislative passage

A bid to help legalize sports betting in Louisiana is steps from final legislative passage, though the wagering still would be a year or more away.

The measure that won easy passage Tuesday from the House criminal justice committee would let voters in each parish determine on the Nov. 3 ballot whether to allow sports betting in that parish. Sen. Cameron Henry’s bill moves to the full House for debate.

The Senate already overwhelmingly backed the idea from the Jefferson Parish Republican. Determining which sports would be allowed, where the wagers could happen and how the activity would be taxed would be settled in a later legislative session.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.