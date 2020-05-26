Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux canceled for 2020

The annual Manning Passing Academy football camp has been officially canceled for this summer.

In a letter Tuesday, Archie Manning announced the cancellation and offered his gratitude for the continued support the football camp held every summer at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux.

He said he, his sons, and others that help to put on the camp will be ready for June 2021.

Manning said camper’s information and payments will be automatically rolled over the next year. If a camper cannot attend next June, a refund will be issued.

