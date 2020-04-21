Many Tiger RB Terrence Williams receives seventh offer

Many junior running back Terrence Williams announced on Twitter that he has received an offer from the Lamar Cardinals in Beaumont, TX.

Blessed to receive an offer from Lamar University @CoachGipson11 pic.twitter.com/7OhKI78h0M — Terrence Williams (@Twill_01) April 20, 2020

Williams is coming off of a season where he rushed for 1,913 yards on 225 carries and 35 total touchdowns. He also helped to lead the Tigers to a Class 2A State Runner-Up trophy, and he received the District 3-2A Offensive MVP.

This offer comes almost three weeks after Williams announced that he had received an offer from Texas State University.

