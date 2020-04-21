Many Tiger RB Terrence Williams receives seventh offer

Running back Terrence Williams picked up his seventh offer from the Lamar Cardinals. (Source: Twitter)
By  | 
Posted:

MANY, La. (KALB) Many junior running back Terrence Williams announced on Twitter that he has received an offer from the Lamar Cardinals in Beaumont, TX.

Williams is coming off of a season where he rushed for 1,913 yards on 225 carries and 35 total touchdowns. He also helped to lead the Tigers to a Class 2A State Runner-Up trophy, and he received the District 3-2A Offensive MVP.

This offer comes almost three weeks after Williams announced that he had received an offer from Texas State University.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus