Mcquain signs with Lamar State

Alexandria Senior High senior guard Desmond Mcquain signed with Lamar State College in Port Arthur, TX.

ASH's Desmond Mcquain signs his letter of intent (Source: KALB)

Mcquain is coming off of a season where he averaged 16 points per game en route to a Class 5A State Title.

Desmond says that the Seahawks are getting a player that could be a program changer.

“They’re getting a very discipline shooting guard,” Mcquain said. “I’m just going to try to take it to the next level and play Division I after two years.”

