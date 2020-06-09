Menard Football is Back, with COVID-19 Changes

Holy Savior Menard wrapped up their first day back on the football field with new COVID-19 lifestyle. However, newly hired head coach, Justin Charles, has made everything run smoothly.

"It's been different. It's not what we're used to but, we have to deal with it," senior Quarterback Chris Canerday said. "I don't care how we have to do it. As long as I get to come and be out here with all my guys." he added.

Here’s Former LC Head Coach, Justin Charles in his new Eagles gear on the first day of summer workouts. #cenlapreps pic.twitter.com/kWzfUzMYGz — Nicole Hutchison (@nhutchisontv) June 9, 2020

Former Lousiana College Head Football Coach, Justin Charles, joined the Menard staff earlier this year, and has made all of the necessary steps to maintain social distancing while practicing, and see's promise in this team.

"It's a great time to be an Eagle," head coach Justin Charles said. "These guys love football, love to be coached hard, they want to win and show up to prepare every single day. No matter what we throw at them, they find a way to respond together," he added.

"It's been tough with COVID, and not being able to work out as a group, but I'm excited to be back, see all my brother's and work hard," senior offensive tackle Brody Heard said.

The Menard Eagles resume practice tomorrow with the same excitement and sanitary guidelines.

