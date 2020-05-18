Montgomery sees perfect fit with Saints

Meet the Saints newest offensive weapon. His name is Ty Montgomery.

“I’m very very excited to join the Saints speaking with my agent, it’s just perfect opportunity for someone in my position,” Montgomery said in his zoom conference call with local reporters Monday.

Position is a word that comes up a lot with Montgomery mainly because he’s played several of them. He was originally drafted as a receiver but eventually moved to running back and has played a little bit of everything during his five year career.

“I’ve always said I don’t necessarily have to fit into a box," Montgomery said. " I can sit in a running back room and still do things as a wide receiver and sit in a recover room and still do things as a running back. My ultimate goal is to play and help the team any way I can.”

He’s come to the right place. Sean Payton values versatility in his skilled players, which has defined Montgomery’s entire career. Plus, in his view from afar, the Saints look like a team that enjoy every bit of their success.

“It seems like it’s a fun atmosphere from the otherwise looking in. I’ve never heard any bad things about New Orleans , everybody loves it. Training camp is hard, everybody works hard but everybody has fun so I’m excited for that."

