Montgomery’s Mikel Auge uses Twitter to gain exposure in recruiting

Montgomery senior running back Mikel Auge is an amazing asset to his team. Last season he rushed for over 1,600 yards and scored 22 total touchdowns.

He recently picked up an offer from Sterling College in Kansas.

"It made me realized that people are looking and that my work isn't for nothing," Auge said. "When I got it, the first people that I told were my parents."

Mikel has gained the attention of coaches through social media. You may have seen him posting links to his highlights on his Twitter account.

He says that Twitter is an advantage in recruiting.

"I feel like it's a good thing," Auge. "Back in the day, they had to make a tape and send it off. Now, I can just post mine on social media. It's easier, faster, and it's quicker for them to look at."

Montgomery is a Class 1A-school in Grant Parish, which is one of the smallest classification in Louisiana high school sports. It's can be challenging for players at smaller schools to be noticed sometimes.

In the summer, rising athletes go to college camps to get exposure, but COVID-19 canceled those camps. Mikel, however, isn't letting that slow down his recruiting process.

"I’ve had coaches to hit me up," Auge said. "They’ve been looking for my highlights, and I’ve been doing what I can to satisfy them and make them see me."

That no quit mentality runs in Mikel's blood. He watches his dad and grandad hustle in life. Because of that, he says COVID-19 won't stop his goal of playing in college.

"I’m going to start recording my workouts, putting them together, and posting them," Auge said. "Even though our school isn't having workouts and they aren't holding camps, I’m going to still put in work regardless.

