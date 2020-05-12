My Time To Shine

With two lead receivers graduating from ASH, Daylon Hammond is looking to start at wide-receiver in his first-year varsity debut.

"I've been working every week and every hour," rising junior Daylon Hammond said. "I've mostly been working on my receiver work so I can run better routes, and with RichFit, I've been working on my stability, strength and quickness. Most people see this time as a time off, but there's no time off for me," he added.

