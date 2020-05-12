My Time To Shine

By  | 
Posted:

ALEXANDRIA, La (KALB) - With two lead receivers graduating from ASH, Daylon Hammond is looking to start at wide-receiver in his first-year varsity debut.

KALB Sports

"I've been working every week and every hour," rising junior Daylon Hammond said. "I've mostly been working on my receiver work so I can run better routes, and with RichFit, I've been working on my stability, strength and quickness. Most people see this time as a time off, but there's no time off for me," he added.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus