NAIA Cancels All Winter Championship Events

The NAIA announced today that effective immediately, it will be canceling all remaining winter championship events, including those that are currently underway.

The health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as all involved in our championship events, is the NAIA’s highest priority. We will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and NAIA leadership will work closely with our member institutions to determine the best path forward for future NAIA events, including all spring 2020 championships.

