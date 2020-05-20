NCAA approves voluntary activities for football and basketball starting June 1

College sports took a step in the right direction of returning Wednesday as the NCAA Division I Council voted to approve voluntary athletic activities in football, men’s and women’s basketball beginning June 1. The story was first reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. The decision ends a moratorium on all athletic activities through May 31.

The report outlines that a return to workouts for those sports must still be made in conjunction with state government, local government, conference and university officials.

The council is expected to address other sports soon.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.