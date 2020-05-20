NCAA approves voluntary activities for football and basketball starting June 1

The national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis is shown Thursday, March 12, 2020. The NCAA canceled the men's and women's Division I basketball tournaments amid coronavirus fears on Thursday. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Updated: Wed 3:50 PM, May 20, 2020

(KPLC) - College sports took a step in the right direction of returning Wednesday as the NCAA Division I Council voted to approve voluntary athletic activities in football, men’s and women’s basketball beginning June 1. The story was first reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. The decision ends a moratorium on all athletic activities through May 31.

The report outlines that a return to workouts for those sports must still be made in conjunction with state government, local government, conference and university officials.

The council is expected to address other sports soon.

