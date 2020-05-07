NFL getting rid of pass interference video review

The NFL announced on Thursday, May 7 that penalties for pass interference will not be video reviewable for the 2020 NFL season.

In this Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 file photo, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (11) works for a catch against Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during the second half the NFL football NFC championship game, in New Orleans. The Rams won 26-23. | Source: AP Photo / Gerald Herbert

Chairman of the Competition Committee, Rich McKay made the announcement on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“We’re not going to vote on, because nobody is putting forward the OPI/DPI review again, so that dies a natural death,” McKay said.

