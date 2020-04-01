NSU's Jared West Talks Preparation for NFL Draft despite COVID-19

Running back Jared West might have lost out on a pro-day, but that won't stop the show! He talks with Hutch about how he's preparing despite it all.

What have you been doing to prepare yourself for the NFL Draft?

JARED WEST: Over the past week or so, when we got the message that we couldn’t be in the gyms anymore, we have been doing a lot more on the fields. We have been trying to record any pro-day drills just in case we have to put something together to send to scouts.

How has the communication been back and forth with your agent?

JARED WEST: It’s been really uncertain, because no one in the world knows what’s next. Everybody is just taking it one day at a time. We have all just been really positive and continuing to believe in God.

At the moment you found out everything came to a stop, what were you thinking?

JARED WEST: I was just like, 'man this is crazy.' You train so much and you don’t think or expect anything to go wrong. I just look at it as one setback. It’s just something that I have to overcome.

How much have you leaned on your faith during this process?

JARED WEST: It’s strong. My parents raised me and my two brothers as a God-fearing family, so everything we do is based around our beliefs in God.

Now, to switch things up a bit, what's your favorite song to listen to before a game to hype you up?

JARED WEST: It depends on my mood because sometimes I want to listen to some slow music. If a different type of person. I need to relax before a game because if I’m too wired up it’s just not too good. If I listen to slow music I’ll listen to John Legend, but for a hype song definitely NBA Youngboy.

What's your worst fear?

JARED WEST: That’s a good question. My biggest fear is to make my parents proud. I know a lot of people say this often, but I just really cannot disappoint.

What do you have to offer that other players don't?

JARED WEST: If anything I’d say just bringing leadership at a young age. I understand there’s a lot of guys in the NFL that are 5-10 plus year vets, but for somebody who has been through a lot, I could just come in hungry. I want to learn as much as possible and soak it all in.

As a senior, would you say go back and tell yourself as a freshman?

JARED WEST: I would say to never take anything for granted. Not saying I did, but seeing other guys’ process through college I'd definitely have that as a message. People tend to procrastinate, so looking back at it I would definitely have written goals and try to accomplish things a lot quicker. I started doing it later, and even though I was still successful I wish I could’ve done it earlier.

