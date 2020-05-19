Naming rights for Mercedes-Benz Superdome up for grabs; stadium to be re-named in 2021

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome in downtown New Orleans will be re-named next year, according to Saints Vice-President of Communications Greg Bensel.

The existing 10-year contract with Mercedes-Benz for naming rights expires next year.

According a Forbes.com article, Mercedes-Benz has opted to focus its sponsorship on the stadium also bearing its name in Atlanta.

That facility, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, opened in 2017 and his home to Saints NFC rival the Atlanta Falcons.

It’s unclear who the iconic building’s next suitor might be, but according to Forbes, “even in these tough economic times, there should be many other brands willing to commit to such an investment...the opportunity to become the naming rights sponsor for the Superdome is a proven way to connect with an engaged, passionate audience.”

The Superdome is currently undergoing major renovations including the removal of the old concourses which will be replaced with new elevators and stairwells.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.