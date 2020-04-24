New Orleans Saints pick Dayton TE Adam Trautman in the 3rd round

The New Orleans Saints traded up again to pick Dayton tight end Adam Trautman in the 3rd round (No. 105 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Saints made a trade with the Vikings to move up and draft another player in the third round. The Saints gave up the rest of its picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. Minnesota received a fourth-rounder (No. 130), a fifth-rounder (No. 169), a sixth-rounder (No. 203), and a seventh-rounder (No. 244).

Click here to view Trautman’s NFL Draft profile.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder recorded 70 catches for 916 yards (13.1 per) and 14 touchdowns (ranked fifth in the FCS) in 11 starts in 2019.

He was a first-team FCS All-American (AP) and the Pioneer League Offensive Player of the Year.

At the NFL Combine, he ran a 4.80 in the 40-yard dash and completed 18 reps on the bench press. His vertical jump was 34.5″ and his broad jump was 114.0″.

Analysts said he is a big, pass-catching tight end. They added he gets to top speed quickly for a big tight end and he has the frame and demeanor to fight through draping coverage.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.