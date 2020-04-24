New Orleans Saints select Wisconsin LB Zack Baun in 3rd round

The New Orleans Saints have selected Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun in the third round (No. 74 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Saints traded with the Browns to move up from No. 88 to take the 6-foot-2, 238-pounder. New Orleans gave up this year’s third-round pick and next year’s third-round pick. The Saints also received the Browns’ seventh-round pick from this draft.

As a senior, he finished among the nation’s leaders with 76 tackles (53 solo), 19.5 tackles for loss, and 12.5 sacks. He also intercepted a pass, broke up two others, and caused two fumbles.

He earned second-team All-American (AP) and first-team All-Big Ten honors.

Analysts said he is aggressive to flow downhill in run support, has sideline-to-sideline range, and is fluid dropping into coverage.

At the NFL Combine, Baun ran a 4.65 in the 40-yard dash and completed 24 reps on the bench press. His vertical jump was 32.5″ and his broad jump was 115.0″.

