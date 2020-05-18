New options highlight NSU season-ticket packages

The same value-packed Northwestern State football season-ticket packages fans have become accustomed to are on sale now along two new options.

For the first time, the Northwestern State Athletics Ticket Office is offering a flex pack that can be used across the five home games on the 2020 schedule.

The flex pack contains six vouchers to be used in any combination across our home schedule – Sept. 3 vs. Incarnate Word, Sept. 12 vs. Nicholls, Sept. 26 vs. Houston Baptist, Oct. 17 vs. Sam Houston State and Nov. 14 vs. McNeese – for $99. These vouchers, which include a season parking pass, can be exchanged for tickets the week of each game at the NSU Athletics Ticket Office, located in the NSU Athletic Fieldhouse, or at the east/southwest ticket booth the day of the game.

Another new option for the 2020 season is the introduction of the Demon Family Four Pack. For $200, families receive four season chairback tickets in Sections D or I as well as a season parking pass. Additional tickets in this plan are available for $50 apiece.

Memberships into Vic’s Kids Club sponsored by Super 1 Foods also are available for children in eighth grade or younger. Vic’s Kids Club members receive a free T-shirt, a swag pack of additional NSU and Super 1 giveaways and free admission to all home NSU athletics events. Membership is $35 for the first child and $30 each for any additional children.

The new ticketing offerings are joined by the traditional season-ticket packages: $115 for chairback seating ($105 with a military or senior citizen discount); $75 Young Alum chairbacks and $60 general admission.

VIP Suite tickets are available in all three boxes: Demon Den, Hell's Hollow, and Devil's Delight, and are $630 per seat (includes a donation to the Demons Unlimited Foundation). Each air-conditioned suite purchase comes with improved parking at Turpin Stadium, free food and drink and elevator access.

A single $5,000 private suite is also available on the sixth level of Turpin Stadium, and comes with the aforementioned benefits, along with parking in the VIP parking lot of your choice. For more information on gameday suites, contact Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs Dr. Haley Taitano at blounth@nsula.edu or by phone at 318-357-4278.

Additionally, NSU faculty and staff members have the option to purchase chairback season tickets for $75, excluding seats in Sections F and G. NSU students still will be admitted to games free with a valid student ID.

“Our goal has always been to get the most fans possible into Turpin Stadium to wildly cheer on our Demons,” said Assistant Athletic Director of Ticket Operations and Special Events Mike Jacklich. “These new packages offer many different ways to catch the action this year. From large families to the single-seat season-ticket holder, we want to offer the price point that works for any fan who wishes to yell and scream for our Purple Swarm.”

Beginning Monday, the NSU Athletics Ticket Office will resume in-person hours from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until further notice with operations taking place mainly from the window that opens to the exterior of the NSU Fieldhouse. Fans also can purchase tickets online at www.NSUTickets.com. For additional information, call 318-357-4268.