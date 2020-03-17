Newton signs with Louisiana College

Bethany Newton will be continuing her basketball career after she signed with Louisiana College on Tuesday.

Source: KALB

In her Rapides High School career, Newton finished in the 1,000 point club and in the 1,500 rebound club. This past season she averaged 12 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.

Her head coach and teammates believe that she is one of the more dedicated players to have come through Lecompte.

“Beth was on some great teams while she’s been here,” head coach Shane Henderson said. “We asked her to rebound early in her career, and she did that.”

Newton says that signing felt like a surreal moment.

“It was heart-stopping,” Newton said. “I can’t believe that I’ll be able to go to the next level. I’m not done yet, and I’m so thankful for everything that’s gotten me this far.”

Newton could help to rebuild a young Lady Wildcats team that finished the season 5-19.

“I’ll do the best that I can and leave it out on the court,” Newton said. “If that’s how the chips fall, then let them fall where they may. I’m just going to go out there and do what I’ve always loved to do.”

