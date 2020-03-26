No Excuses, Just Do It

No gyms or team workouts. However, that's not stopping rising senior at Southern Jamar Washington from his grind during this pandemic.

Source: KALB Sports

He has his goal set on making more noise in his upcoming season.

"Coming out of high school, I was a preferred walk-on at Southern," Washington said. "I wake up in the morning and put the weight vest on to run a mile. We don't have any gyms open so I work out on the hill down the street from my house to stay conditioned. I just find a way to."

