Nothing Will Stop Me

Rajun Cajuns' pro-day was cancelled, but that didn't stop senior cornerback, Kamar Greenhouse, from making a pro-day of his own.

KALB Sports

"I feel like I did good," Kamar Greenhouse said. "I was looking forward to the vertical and my 40, but I feel all around I did pretty good today," Greenhouse added.

"I think he has a lot of potential," certified agent Shane Williams said. "He’s a guy that has NFL size, speed and the right mentality. With the pro days and everything being canceled, we just wanted to get him some verified numbers to give to the scouts," Williams added.

