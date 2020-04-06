On the Right Path to Success

12 Division I offers, a 4.3 GPA on a 4.0 scale and a player who can do it all on the field, Shield Taylor, checks off all the boxes as a student athlete. To top it off, he just received an offer to his dream school!

"I was speechless at first, but I was also relieved because it shows my hard work is paying off," Shield Taylor said. "I wasn’t really expecting it. I want to play at the highest level of athleticism as I can which would be power 5 and I also want to get the best education. So this means a lot," Taylor added.

