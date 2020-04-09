One of the top safeties in the country commits to LSU

“DBU” continues to pull in the best of the best in the secondary. The latest to be an LSU Tiger, class of ’22 safety Bryan Allen, Jr.

Allen is the No. 2 sophomore safety in the country according to 247Sports recruiting service. The safety plays for Aledo High in Texas. The Bearcats won a state championship in 2019.

Allen made 122 tackles, one tackle for loss, two forced fumbles, three interceptions and returned two of his three fumble recoveries for touchdowns during the 2019 season, according to 247Sports.

Coach Orgeron chimed in with his customary “Hold That Tiger!” tweet after Allen committed.

LSU’s 2022 recruiting class has four members right now. 247Sports ranks this Tiger class No. 1 in the country.

Here’s the 2022 LSU class:

4-star

Bryan Allen, Jr., safety, Texas

Khamauri Rogers, cornerback, Mississippi

Bryce Anderson, safety, Texas

-star

Decoldest Crawford, WR, Shreveport

