Orgeron tells radio station he spoke with LSU football players about changes, solutions; they decide to all register to vote

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron told 104.5 ESPN’s Off the Bench with Jordy Culotta and T-Bob Hebert that he spoke to his team about making adjustments within the program that could shape change in the US.

Orgeron said one of the solutions the players came up with is for everyone to register to vote.

“All of our players will be checking in today and we’re going to register to vote online,” Orgeron said.

The LSU football team returned to the football operations building for voluntary team workouts Tuesday, June 9, which marks the first time the players have been together with the staff since March, CBS Sports reported.

According to CBS Sports, Orgeron first met with the entire team and staff upon their arrival to campus this past week, then said team leaders met again to discuss actions and responses that can be taken to bring change to the LSU program and beyond.

The report added Orgeron said a mix of team leaders and the coaching staff were part of the dialogue, which he said opened his eyes to what his staff and team want to address moving forward.

