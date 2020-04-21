Patriots trade Rob Gronkowski to Buccaneers for 4th-round pick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense will be looking a little different after the New England Patriots traded tight end Rob Gronkowski and a seventh round pick to the Bucs in exchange for a fourth round pick.

Gronkowski's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed Tuesday to ESPN's Adam Schefter that his client was traded to the Buccaneers. Gronkowski, who turns 31 next month, has one year and $9 million remaining on his current deal with the Patriots.

Trade, pending physical: Patriots are trading TE Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

This comes after Gronkowski had been in retirement for just one season. He will now be reunited with his former Patriots teammate and current Buccaneer, quarterback Tom Brady.

In his career, Gronkowski was a five-time Pro Bowler, a four time All-Pro, and a three-time Super Bowl champ. He also won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2014.

In terms of all-time rankings among NFL tight ends, the former Arizona Wildcat is 14th in receptions with 521, ninth in receiving yards with 7,883, and third in touchdowns with 79.

