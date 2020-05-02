Alexandria breeds some of the best athletes that go on to play at the collegiate and professional level. LSU softball outfielder, Taryn Antoine is one of them and she's happy to be able to pave the way for rising athletes.

"I think it's the community, the coaches, the principles and just everyone cares," LSU Softball outfielder, Taryn Antoine said. "The fact that few people made it out of here, I wanted to make a way for other people to do it. People like them, especially, are paving the way. Making it to the NFL and NBA is crazy to me,and since their from Alexandria makes it even more special to me. So, I know it's special for the little boys that still play triple A out here that don't think they can make it that far," she added.

