Peabody’s Jaylon Turner commits to Grambling

Source: Twitter/Jaylon Turner
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 4:15 PM, Apr 13, 2020

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) – Peabody senior linebacker Jaylon Turner committed to play for Broderick Fobbs and the Grambling State Tigers on Monday.

In 2019, Turner racked in 63 tackles (32 solo, 8 tackles for loss), 4 sacks, and also was named All-Cenla Honorable Mention.

In his Twitter post, Turner said the following:

I want to thank God for granting me the opportunity to play at the next level. I would also like to thank my coaches for developing me and turning me into the player I am today. The road wasn't easy but I'm not done yet and with that being said I am 10000% committed to Grambling State Universality.

Turner also had offers from McMurry, Northeastern State, East Texas Baptist, and Stetson before committing.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus