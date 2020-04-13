Peabody’s Jaylon Turner commits to Grambling

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) – Peabody senior linebacker Jaylon Turner committed to play for Broderick Fobbs and the Grambling State Tigers on Monday.
In 2019, Turner racked in 63 tackles (32 solo, 8 tackles for loss), 4 sacks, and also was named All-Cenla Honorable Mention.
In his Twitter post, Turner said the following:
I want to thank God for granting me the opportunity to play at the next level. I would also like to thank my coaches for developing me and turning me into the player I am today. The road wasn't easy but I'm not done yet and with that being said I am 10000% committed to Grambling State Universality.
Turner also had offers from McMurry, Northeastern State, East Texas Baptist, and Stetson before committing.
