Peabody's Kaijalon Smith signs with Paul Quinn

Peabody senior guard Kaijalon Smith signed to play basketball with the Paul Quinn Tigers in Dallas, TX. Paul Quinn is the same school that Head Coach Charles Smith graduated from.

Smith averaged almost 14 points per game in route to the Warhorses winning a Class 4A State Title.

Smith says that choosing the Tigers as his new home came easy, and is looking forward to getting to work with his Peabody teammates, center Andrew Pearson.

“I'm feeling good and blessed to play college basketball at the next level,” Smith said. “I'll have somebody to motivate me so we can carry that over there (Paul Quinn). We'll already have that connection.”

Smith is one of the five Peabody starters that will get the chance to play at the collegiate level.

“That was big,” Smith said. “We all talked about how we all wanted to go play college basketball. We just told each other that we were going to do it and to me, we all made each other better.”

