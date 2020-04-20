Peabody's Marcus Jones commits to Texas A&M-Kingsville

By  | 
Posted:

ALEXANDRIA, La, (KALB) - Peabody senior forward Marcus Jones announced on Twitter that he's committed to Texas A&M-Kingsville in Kingsville, TX.

Source: KALB

This season the 6’3 forward averaged 15.6 points per game in route to the Warhorses winning the class 4-a state championship. Jones said that he’s looking forward to being a part of the Javelinas.

“It's very exciting,” Jones said. “A lot of people kept asking me where I was going to go, and I was trying to keep it a secret. It was time to let it out. My dad and I talked about it a lot, prayed about it, talked about our options, and it was the best option for me.”

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus