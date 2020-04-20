Peabody's Marcus Jones commits to Texas A&M-Kingsville

Peabody senior forward Marcus Jones announced on Twitter that he's committed to Texas A&M-Kingsville in Kingsville, TX.

This season the 6’3 forward averaged 15.6 points per game in route to the Warhorses winning the class 4-a state championship. Jones said that he’s looking forward to being a part of the Javelinas.

“It's very exciting,” Jones said. “A lot of people kept asking me where I was going to go, and I was trying to keep it a secret. It was time to let it out. My dad and I talked about it a lot, prayed about it, talked about our options, and it was the best option for me.”

