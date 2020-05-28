Peak Performance reopens with new precautions amid pandemic

Peak performance in Pineville has reopened its doors for athletes to train after closing during the beginning wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: KALB

In the time away from the facility, Peak trainers held Zoom workouts to keep clients accountable.

Many local athletes began training at Peak since it opened two weeks ago.

During the stay at home order, Peak hired a professional cleaning service to sanitize its equipment.

Players say it feels good to be back.

“I've only been here a week, and I’ve already gotten better with my hip strength and hip mobility,” ASH tight end Shield Taylor said.

“Speed and strength all go together and intertwines with the game,” ASH offensive tackle John Goodman said. “Being able to come in here and get some work in is something good.”

“Since I’ve gotten here, I’ve gotten bigger and faster,” Buckeye running back Trent McKay said. “This season I want to improve and possibly get more involved in the passing game. My goals are to have a lot of yards and to be an all-around athlete on the field.”

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

