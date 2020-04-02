Pelicans' JJ Redick leading campaign to provide 1.8 millions meals in south Louisiana

Pelicans shooting guard JJ Redick and his wife, Chelsea, are spearheading a campaign that will provide millions of meals throughout south Louisiana while it battles the coronavirus.

On Thursday, the Redicks, the Pelicans and the Lineage Logistics, a food transportation and distribution company, announced donations to Second Harvest Food Bank. Together, they aim to provide 1.8 million meals in 23 parishes.

In Louisiana, 310 people have died because of coronavirus. There are 9,150 confirmed cases. There have been 125 deaths in Orleans Parish alone, which makes it one of the hardest-hit areas in the United States.

"Chelsea and I are so grateful to the New Orleans community for graciously welcoming our family with open arms,” Redick said in a statement. “We feel incredibly fortunate to partner with Second Harvest Food Bank in order to provide meals to individuals and families that need them during this difficult time. We would also like to thank the team at Lineage Logistics for offering their resources to bring additional meals and jobs to the New Orleans area.”

The initiative will also create jobs for employees who work during Pelicans games at Smoothie King Center. They will help staff Lineage Logistics' warehouses in the New Orleans area.

"We have a great history in New Orleans of overcoming adversity by pulling together as a community and supporting our neighbors,” Pelicans owner Gayle Benson said. “This is another great example of people and organizations uniting to help those who are in need by both providing meals and creating additional employment opportunities. I am so appreciative of the leadership JJ and Chelsea have shown and to the Lineage Logistics team for their efforts to help those who help make our games such a special experience."

Benson has already pledged to pay Smoothie King Center workers for games that were suspended because of the coronavirus.

The NBA paused play indefinitely March 11, when one of its players, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, tested positive for coronavirus. The Pelicans were supposed to face the Kings in Sacramento, California, that evening. The game was postponed minutes before tipoff.

"It was at that moment that the gravity and the seriousness of this situation hit us," Redick told ESPN on Wednesday. "And a lot of us, we were in the locker room talking, and we didn’t feel safe going out and playing in front of 20,000 people that night in Sacramento. We didn’t feel safe for the fans. We didn’t feel safe for each other."

Redick, 35, is in his 14th NBA season. He signed a two-year deal with the Pelicans in June. He started 35 games earlier this season then shifted into a bench role when Zion Williamson returned. He is shooting 45.2% from 3-point range this season, the third-highest mark in the league.

"I'm a lover of New Orleans,” Redick said shortly after signing with the Pelicans. "New Orleans has an incredible culture. Everybody brings up food first, but I realized there's a lot more to that in terms of music and art and people and history."

