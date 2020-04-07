Pineville’s Kamea Jones set to premiere film of future LSU Tiger Jacobian Guillory

Pineville High School senior Kamea Jones chose to do her senior project as a short film that stars Alexandria Senior High and future LSU Tiger Jacobian Guillory.

Initially, the premiere date was set for March 26th, but COVID-19 slowed down the process.

“It's been really hard,” Jones said. “I've had all of this planned, ready to finish, and then this happened.”

Jones has sold tickets, which are $5 with proceeds going to the Autism Society. She says she doesn't know when the film will happen but will finish the project no matter what.

“I'm still going to finish it even if it's not a part of my senior project,” Jones.

In buying a ticket, people have the chance to possibly win a prize. Three tickets have writing on the back of them (gold, silver, bronze).

The golden ticket holder will win a pair of Air Pod Pros. The silver ticket holder will win a pair of Air Pods. The bronze ticket holder will win an All-American card signed by Guillory.

