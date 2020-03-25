Pitkin star Garrett Edwards breaks into top-30 nationally in career scoring

Pitkin’s Garrett Edwards will go down in Louisiana history as one of the best players to ever take the court. Edwards finished his prep career with over 4,100 points scored taking his team to the semifinals twice.

According to a 2019 report from MaxPreps.com, Edwards’ career total of 4,103 would place him at 29th all-time in scoring at the national level. The web article notes the following when it comes to tallying up his scoring total.

The list includes players who began playing as early as fifth grade in one case (the National Federation of High Schools record book does not recognize scoring totals accumulated prior to ninth grade). If a player scored a point in a varsity game, we have included those points as part of this list.

Edwards’ senior year was an example of his dominance. This past season the 6′4, 170 lb. guard averaged 30.5 points, 11.2 rebounds and four assists per game. His scoring total wasn’t just an achievement of endurance as he scored a career-high 63 points this season vs. Hornbeck in the Vernon Parish Tournament.

Despite his solid play on the hardwood, Edwards will play baseball in college. The southpaw pitcher signed with LSU following a junior season that saw him post an 11-1 record with a 0.46 ERA. He totaled 80 strikeouts en route to winning the Class B state title. Edwards was just as dominant in the batter’s box posting a .423 average with 25 RBIs.

