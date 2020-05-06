Planning for Life After Football

After a solid NFL season, Jalen Richard switched gears to earn his business certificate from Harvard University.

KALB Sports

"I’ve been thinking about what I want to do after football, so I chose to expand my knowledge on business," Las Vegas Raiders running back, Jalen Richard said. "What better place to do it at than Harvard? It was a cool experience. After finishing my final I was told that I did well. Hopefully I get the 'MVP' award for the entire program.

