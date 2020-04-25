REPORT: LSU TE Thaddeus Moss signs with Washington Redskins as undrafted rookie free agent

Former LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss has reportedly signed as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Washington Redskins after not being selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder from Charlotte, NC had the most productive season for a tight end in school history. He finished the season with 47 catches for 570 yards and four touchdowns. He scored two touchdowns in the College Football Playoff National Championship against Clemson.

In addition to his pass-catching ability, Moss was also very effective as a blocker on run plays.

Prior to LSU, he spent his freshman year at NC State. He recorded six catches for 49 yards and one touchdown. He sat out his sophomore season because of NCAA transfer rules and redshirted in 2018 due to a left foot injury.

Doctors at the NFL Combine discovered a fracture in his right foot during the medical examination on February 27 and he was not allowed to participate in any drills. He had surgery that was scheduled to take 6-8 weeks to heal.

He is the son of Hall of Famer Randy Moss, one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history.

