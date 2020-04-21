Ready For My Next Steps

Thomas Miles left a mark on the Peabody State Championship basketball team, but that chapter is over. Miles plans to make a mark at the college level in his first-loved sport.

" Winning a State Championship was always my goal in my senior year," Thomas Miles said. "Now, I'm going to McNeese to play football, and i'm going to do everything I have to do on the field and play my heart out. I'm going to give it my all every time I step on the field," he added.

