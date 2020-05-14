Ready for the Ride

Ben McLaughlin was one of Louisiana College's first great passer's throwing over 12,000 yards. Now, he's the offensive coordinator of the ASH Trojans.

KALB Sports

"It's been awesome with Ben," head coach Thomas Bachman said. "I've been knowing Ben for a long time, and have always put it in his ear to head over to ASH. Our system of communication is similar, he's intelligent, and he can bring things to the table that can help up. We have a good group of coaches at ASH, and I'm excited o add Ben to the mix," he added.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.