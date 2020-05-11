Report: LHSAA plans Wednesday conference call following Phase 1 of Louisiana’s reopening

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced Monday the state will enter Phase 1 of reopening. The new phase will loosen restrictions the governor put in place in March as a way to reduce the spread of the COVID-19.

Following the announcement, Robin Fambrough of the Advocate reported that the LHSAA Executive Committee will hold a conference call on Wednesday to discuss the reopening.

The meeting will likely address how the LHSAA can operate under Phase 1 and how it can allow sanctioned offseason training for student-athletes.

