Report: QB Jameis Winston finalizing deal to join Saints

Former Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston is finalizing a one-year deal to join the Saints. That’s according to a report by Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports.

Winston’s signing won’t guarantee him the backup job behind starter Drew Brees. Instead, the best case scenario for Winston may ultimately be competing for the No. 2 quarterback spot with Taysom Hill according to Robinson.

The Saints also drafted Tommy Stevens in the 7th-round of the NFL Draft. Brees is on a 2-year contract, and Hill is currently on a 1-year tender

Winston threw 30 interceptions last year in Tampa Bay. The Bucs let Winston go after his rookie contract expired.

