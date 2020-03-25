Report: Safety Vonn Bell signs with the Bengals

Vonn Bell’s time in New Orleans is over according to a tweet by NFL Network reporters. The former Saints safety signed a three-year deal with the Bengals.

The signing of Malcolm Jenkins last week appeared to signal the end of Bell’s time in the Black and Gold.

Bell played four seasons for the Saints. The organization drafted him in the 2nd round in 2016.

Bell racked up five fumble recoveries in 2019 for the team. Bell recorded one interception for the Saints in his four seasons.

