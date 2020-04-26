Report: Taysom Hill signs 2-year deal with the Saints

The “Swiss Army knife” of the Black and Gold will be back with the team for two seasons.

Taysom Hill is re-signing with the Saints on a two-year deal. It’s really a one-year extension of the first-round, $4.6 million contract tender they gave him in March. That’s according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The deal is for $21 million, with $16 million guaranteed. It also includes another $1 million in earnable incentives according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports.

Hill totaled 390 yards with the Saints in 2019. Hill had 156 yards rushing, and 234 yards receiving.

