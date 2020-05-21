Rich Body Fitness helps motivate local athletes during pandemic

Richard Jefferson is the owner of Rich Body Fitness located at Affordable Storage in Alexandria.

Richard Jefferson (left) lines up in front of ASH Trojan senior receiver T.J. Johnson (right) before a drill. (Source: KALB)

Yes. That may be a storage space, for now, but Jefferson has bigger goals in mind.

"I push these guys," Jefferson said. "I motivate them, do position drills with them, and anything that will get them better for the season. I'm very grateful to have them out here."

Athletes are just as grateful for Jefferson. Louisiana gyms are still closed in Phase 1. The LHSAA isn’t allowing team workouts until June 1st.

Without rich, players are on their own to stay in shape.

"I feel like he's a very good trainer, probably the best one in Alexandria right now," ASH senior linebacker Jermaine McNeal said. "I feel like if I come out and work with him, there's a chance I can get better than what I am."

Jefferson's local business keeps athletes accountable. High school coaches haven’t seen their players since March. Rich body fitness helps players grind just as hard.

"He pushes me," ASH junior wide receiver T.J. Johnson said. "He always has great workouts. Early on, I almost mentality broke down, and he just kept motivating and talking to me. That's why I feel like he's the best. He always motivates you to do better."

Through the training of athletes, the Ferriday native says he's found purpose. That purpose is to inspire the next generation.

"It's truly a blessing to be out here with these guys getting better," Jefferson said. "Like I said, I'm trying to be a big brother. Someone they can look up to. If dad's not at home, or if mom's not at home, I just help want to help them grow in any way that I can."

