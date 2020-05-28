Running it Back

LSUA's singles and doubles leader, Niamh Packer, dealt with an ankle injury, tennis elbow and COVID-19 that ended her senior season. Now, she's using her last year of eligibility to run back her last year.

KALB Sports

"In terms of athletics, it sucked because this was probably the best team I've been a part of all four years," line-3 singles player Niamh Packer said. "We had really good momentum, and a lot going for us-then all of a sudden it stopped. I decided to use my extra year of eligibility since I barely played. If this was technically my senior year, it would've been the worst year I ever had," she added.

